Hurricane Laura continued to rapidly intensify as the storm approached landfall along the Texas and Louisiana border Wednesday night.

Laura, an extremely dangerous storm, has raised fears of a 20-foot storm surge that forecasters said would be “unsurvivable” and capable of inundating entire communities.

The storm grew nearly 70% in power in just 24 hours to a size the National Hurricane Center called “extremely dangerous.”

As of Wednesday night, Hurricane Laura was a Category 4 storm, packing winds at 150 mph, which is just short of Category 5 strength (157+ mph).

Meteorologists across the country said there are increasing signs that Hurricane Laura could reach Category 5 strength.

“That is possible,” Joel Cline, Tropical Program Coordinator with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. “It’s running out of time. It’s not far from land. But, it’s still growing.”

Advertisement

RELATED: Buses with Hurricane Laura evacuees begin arriving in North Texas

“There’s been a lot of question about whether this storm would make it to Category 5 strength before landfall — I think that is becoming increasingly likely,” said meteorologist Donald Jones of the National Weather Service’s regional office that covers parts of the Louisiana and Texas coastlines that are in the bullseye of Laura’s path.

“I think all evidence right now indicates that we’re probably going to be looking at a Category 5 storm," he said.

Jones made the comments during a Wednesday night briefing at the National Weather Service’s New Orleans office, where he evacuated to due to the approaching storm.

What are the threats from Laura?

The main threats from Laura include heavy rain, dangerous storm surge, flooding, gusty winds and short-lived tornadoes.

A catastrophic storm surge will impact the region and a threat of flooding rain will extend well inland.

Cline said 15 to 20 feet of storm surge will be possible with Hurricane Laura.

“Those numbers are kind of surreal, ” Cline said. “So, if you lived in a two-story house, the water would be up to the roof.” Cline said a two-story house would not hold up in the expected conditions.

According to the National Hurricane Center, storm surge could move 40 miles inland from the coast in southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas.

RELATED: Houston-area closures and cancellations due to Hurricane Laura

Tropical storm wind conditions have already begun in hurricane warning areas, and hurricane force winds are expected Wednesday evening into Thursday.

Gusts could cause widespread power outages and uprooted trees, and Category 4 conditions have the potential to leave widespread power outages for months.

Rainfall amounts between 6-10 inches will be possible with the system, with potential localized rainfall totals around 10-15 inches.

Showers are likely to persist through the weekend, as the system weakens and moves across the United States.

Laura is expected to dump massive rainfall as it moves inland, causing widespread flash flooding in states far from the coast.

Flood watches were issued for much of Arkansas, and forecasters said heavy rainfall could arrive by Friday in parts of Missouri, Tennessee and Kentucky.

Laura is so powerful that it's expected to become a tropical storm again once it reaches the Atlantic Ocean, potentially menacing the Northeast.

When will Laura make landfall?

Drawing energy from the warm Gulf of Mexico waters, the system was on track to arrive near midnight CDT— late Wednesday or early Thursday — as the most powerful hurricane to strike the U.S. so far this year.

Where is Laura headed?

As of Wednesday evening, Laura was spinning off the Louisiana coast and was about 90 miles south of Lake Charles, Louisiana.

The storm was moving north-northwest at 15 mph and will continue to move toward the western side of Louisiana, right on the Texas and Louisiana border.

Outer rain bands from Laura were already sweeping into sections of Louisiana as the storm continued to churn in the gulf.

One major Louisiana highway already had standing water as Laura's outer bands moved ashore.

Once the system makes landfall, models predict that it will move along the western part of Lousiana, then toward Arkansas, then into the Ohio River Valley, toward the East coast near Richmond and Washington D.C. and back out into the Atlantic Ocean.

Evacuations are currently in place

With time running out, both Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards expressed concerns that not enough coastal residents were taking the dire predictions seriously.

In Lake Charles, National Guard members drove school buses around neighborhoods, offering to pick up families.

Hurricane warnings were in effect for Luis Pass, Texas, to Intracoastal City, Louisiana. Areas under warnings included Galveston, parts of Houston, Beaumont and Port Arthur, Texas, and Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Tropical storm warnings also extended into sections of Houston, parts of northernTexas, northern Louisiana and southern Arkansas.

A storm surge warning was in effect from Freeport, Texas to the Mississippi River in southeast Louisiana.

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado watch until 8 a.m. CT Thursday for parts of Louisiana and southeastern Texas.

Authorities implored coastal residents of Texas and Louisiana to evacuate.

The National Weather Service building in Lake Charles, Louisiana was evacuated early Wednesday.

RELATED: LIST: Evacuations ordered in these SE Texas counties and cities

“Heed the advice of your local authorities. If they tell you to go, go! Your life depends on it today,” said Cline. “It’s a serious day and you need to listen to them.”

On Twitter, President Donald Trump also urged coastal residents to heed local officials.

In the largest U.S. evacuation during this pandemic era, more than half a million people were ordered to flee from their homes near the Texas-Louisiana state line, including the Texas cities of Beaumont, Galveston and Port Arthur, and the low-lying Calcasieu and Cameron parishes in southwestern Louisiana, where forecasters said storm surge topped by waves could submerge entire towns.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.