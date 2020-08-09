Large fire at Gwinnett County apartments, firefighters on scene

Gwinnett County fire crews are on the scene after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex Sunday.

Gwinnett firefighters found heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of The Corners at 1700 Apartments on Hunters Ridge Lane NW.

(Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

Fire crews were able to knock down most of the flames from the outside of the buildings and then went inside to completely extinguish.

(Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services)

No one was reported as injured but around 8 apartments were damaged from the fire, Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said.

Investigators are working to learn what caused the fire.

