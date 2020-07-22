Large black bear spotted in Marietta

A large black bear was seen near Marietta's Laurel Park Wednesday morning, the Department of Natural Resources confirmed.

The bear is native to Georgia and was spotted wandering in the park as well as nearby neighborhoods, officials said.

Black bear spotted in Marietta, Ga. July 22, 2020 (Source: Marietta Police).

The DNR will assist with relocating the bear safely if needed, but authorities believe the bear will likely keep moving and go back into the woods in the nearby National Park.

Residents and vistors should avoid the area and drive a vehicle instead of walking and proceed with caution if they have to travel through the area.