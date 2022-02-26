LaGrange Police investigate after juvenile shot, hospitalized

LaGrange Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot and injured Saturday.

Officers went to the Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center after a juvenile arrived with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was shot as he walked in the area of Houston Street.

Other details surrounding the shooting were not available.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact the LaGrange Police Department, Troup County 911 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at (706) 812-1000.

