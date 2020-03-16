Kroger Atlanta Division not limiting store hours during coronavirus outbreak

While a number of supermarkets have cut their hours in response to the coronavirus outbreak, Kroger says its Atlanta based stores will see no changes.

“Kroger stores in the Atlanta Division, which includes Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina, are maintaining current hours. We are closely monitoring the situation and at this point decided to continue current hours in these areas to help meet the needs of our customers and the communities we serve. Each Division within Kroger will make the decision on store hours based upon conditions. We will update media with any changes to store hours in the Atlanta Division," Felix Turner, manager of corporate affairs for Kroger’s Atlanta Division, said in a statement to FOX 5.

The Ohio-based grocery store chain has cut hours at locations in other markets. Other retailers have done the same. Publix, which has locations in states throughout the Southeast including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia, adjusted hours at all locations to close stores at 8 p.m.

Walmart has also made temporary changes to store hours to give employees time to restock shelves and perform deep cleaning.

Shoppers across the country have been panic buying, leaving grocery stores full of crowded aisles and bare shelves. The stockpiling is expected to last for weeks, disrupting suppky chains and forcing major retailers to place limits on items.

