Kennesaw State basketball player arrested, charged with murder

A Kennesaw State University women's basketball player has been arrested and charged with murder, according to Atlanta Police.

According to jail records, Kamiyah Street was arrested Thursday on multiple counts including felony murder in connection with a July shooting.

Photo Courtesy: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

​

Atlanta Police confirmed to FOX 5, around 1:44 a.m. on July 16 officers found a dead male who suffered gunshots in a parking deck at 765 McDaniel Street. Heritage Station apartments are located at that address.

Police said the victim and his friend were approached by three people when they arrived at Heritage Station apartments.

Other counts Street has been charged with include: murder, criminal attempt to commit robbery, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and three counts of felony murder.

KSU Assistant Vice President of Communications Tammy DeMel released the following statement in regards to the incident:

"The Kennesaw State Department of Athletics was made aware Thursday evening that Kamiyah Street of the KSU women’s basketball team was arrested and is being held, pending charges. She has been suspended indefinitely from all women’s basketball team and athletic activities. Neither the university nor the athletic department have any additional information at this time."

Street graduated from Mays High School in Atlanta.