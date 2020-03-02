Kelly Stafford pregnant one year after brain surgery

Kelly Stafford, the wife of former UGA star and Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, has announced she's pregnant with her fourth child. The news comes one year after having brain surgery to remove a tumor.

Kelly announced on Instagram Sunday that the couple is expecting their fourth baby this summer.

"No worries, well before training camp," she joked.

The Georgia native said they aren't finding out the gender until the baby arrives.

The Staffords welcomed their twin daughters in 2017, and another girl a year later.

Kelly had brain surgery last spring and has shared many details surrounding her health on her Instagram page.