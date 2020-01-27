Jury selection to begin in trial of former corrections officer accused of raping women

Jury selection begins Tuesday for a former corrections officer accused of sexually assaulting several women.

Prosecutors have charged Matthew Moore with brutally assaulting two women.

FORMER CORRECTIONS OFFICER ACCUSED OF RAPING WOMEN DENIED BOND

They told police Moore met up with them at hotels in Sandy Springs.

According to the assistant district attorney, one woman says Moore raped her in 2010.

A second woman says he raped her last November.