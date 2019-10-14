Jury finds former DeKalb Co. police officer not guilty of murder

A jury has found the former DeKalb County police officer who killed Afghan war veteran Anthony Hill not guilty of felony murder.

After six days of deliberations, the jury found Robert Olsen guilty of charges of aggravated assault, two counts of violation of oath, and making a false statement, but not guilty in two counts of felony murder.

Hill was unarmed and naked when Olsen shot and killed him in March of 2015 while responding to multiple 911 calls at the Chamblee apartment complex.

Last week the jury told the judge they agree on some, but not all, of the charges against Olsen. Olsen's wife left the courtroom in tears during the verdict.

Investigators said Hill suffered from PTSD and bipolar disorder.

Prosecutors argued Olsen used excessive force and should have used his baton or Taser, but defense attorneys said he acted in self-defense, fearing for his life.

Advertisement

Olsen is currently out on bond with sentencing planned for Nov. 1, but the state of Georgia is asking the judge to sentence Olsen today and take him into custody immediately.