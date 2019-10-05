Jury deliberations continue for ex-cop in deadly traffic stop shooting

Jury deliberations will continue Saturday in the trial of a former Georgia police officer charged in the fatal shooting of a fleeing, unarmed man at a traffic stop in southeast Georgia

Jurors in the manslaughter trial of Zechariah Presley adjourned around 8 p.m. Friday without reaching a decision after their first full day of deliberations.

The white ex-officer faces up to 20 years in prison if he's convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Tony Green, who was black.

Presley was a Kingsland police officer when Green fled a June 2018 traffic stop. A foot chase ended with a brief struggle between them. Then Presley shot Green eight times.

Presley's body camera was covered by something at the time, but he was recorded telling another officer afterward: "He started taking off. And I fired."

Presley testified Green turned back to face him and he feared Green was armed. Investigators determined Green held a cellphone.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

