Jamarion Robinson death: Officers charged with murder to appear in court

Two law enforcement officials charged in the death of an East Point man will be in court Tuesday for an arraignment and plea hearing.

Jamarion Robinson was struck by 76 of the 110 shots fired in his girlfriend’s East Point apartment by members of a police fugitive task force in August 2016. That task force included officers from various police departments and the U.S. Marshals Office serving a warrant for his arrest.

Police said they obtained the warrant after the Tuskegee University student allegedly fired at an Atlanta police officer during a prior encounter days earlier. The task force was attempting to serve the warrant on the afternoon of Aug. 5, 2016, at the Parkside at Camp Creek off Washington Road. At least a dozen well-armed law enforcement officials in body armor were caught on camera by a bystander going into the apartments after Robinson refused to come out, followed by the sounds of gunshots.

After five years, Eric Heinze, assistant chief inspector with the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Kristopher Hutchens, a Clayton County police officers working as a Task Force officer, were both indicted by a grand jury on felony murder, aggravated assault, burglary, making false statements, and violation of oath by a public officer in October 2021.

The case had been delayed being brought before a grand jury a couple of times, with the latest being due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the indictment, Robinson's mother Monteria Robinson was overjoyed, telling a crowd that "we got an indictment."

Monteria Robinson has been demanding justice since the day of the incident, saying that her son suffered from schizophrenia and insisting the officers were not trained to execute search warrants for people with psychiatric conditions.

"What we all want to happen now is to send these killer cops to jail and throw away the key," she said.

Protesters gathered at Liberty Plaza in Downtown Atlanta to call for justice in the death of Jamarion Robinson on April 1, 2021. (FOX 5)

Before his death, the 26-year-old was majoring in biology at Tuskegee University and was also a member of the football team.

Both officers will be in court Tuesday around 9 a.m. to hear the charges against them and plea guilty or not guilty.

