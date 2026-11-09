Jaguars reportedly acquire Falcons safety Jessie Bates before deadline

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The Brief Jacksonville is sending Atlanta a 2027 second-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick for Bates. NFL.com Bates is expected to help fill in for injured safety Eric Murray, who will miss the rest of the season. The 29-year-old has played for the Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals and was named to the Pro Bowl in 2023.



The Jacksonville Jaguars are acquiring veteran safety Jessie Bates III from the Atlanta Falcons, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal came one day before the NFL trade deadline.

What we know:

Jacksonville will send Atlanta a 2027 second-round draft pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Bates is expected to step into the starting role after Jaguars safety Eric Murray was placed on injured reserve Nov. 3 with an elbow injury. Murray will miss the remainder of the season.

Bates, 29, is in the final year of a four-year, $64 million contract. He has played parts of nine seasons with the Bengals and Falcons and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2023, his first season in Atlanta. Bates has 28 career interceptions and has recorded at least one in every season.

The Jaguars are 6-2 and lead the AFC South by three games. Jacksonville ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing defense and 22nd in passing defense. The Falcons fell to 3-6 after a 34-17 loss to the Bengals in Madrid on Sunday.

Atlanta is set to receive additional draft picks as Bates approaches free agency. The Falcons had five picks in the 2026 draft, and general manager Ian Cunningham has said he wants to build the roster through the draft.