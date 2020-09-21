Ivanka Trump, Attorney General Barr tour child advocacy center in Atlanta

Attorney General William Barr and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump toured the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy on Monday.

According to a media advisory for the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), both AG Barr and Ms. Trump will met with human trafficking survivors and advocates.

Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr, along with Gov. Brian Kemp, tour the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy in Atlanta (FOX 5 Atlanta).

AG Barr and Ms. Trump participated in a panel discussion with federal officials and stakeholders about public/private partnerships.

The discussion focused on what role business communities can play in stopping human trafficking.