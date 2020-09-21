Ivanka Trump, Attorrney General Barr to tour child advocacy center in Atlanta

Attorney General William Barr and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump will tour the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy on Monday, September 21.

According to a media advisory for the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), both AG Barr and Ms. Trump will meet with human trafficking survivors and advocates around 10 a.m.

Ivanka Trump and Attorney General William Barr, along with Gov. Brian Kemp, tour the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy in Atlanta (FOX 5 Atlanta).

There will be a discussion panel with AG Barr and Ms. Trump with federal officials and stakeholders about public/private partnerships.

The discussion will focus on what role business communities can play in stopping human trafficking.