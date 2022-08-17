Investigators working to learn cause of 9-month-old Bibb County girl's death

Investigators in Bibb County hope an autopsy will provide answers in the death of an infant.

Deputies said the 9-month-old girl was pronounced dead at a hospital on Tuesday.

Investigators in Bibb County said the baby was in a car with her mom and two siblings on Tuesday. Deputies said the child was unresponsive when the family arrived home. The child was rushed to a hospital.

Investigators responded to the hospital at around 4:41 p.m.

Deputies did not explain what the mother and her children had been doing throughout the day.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.