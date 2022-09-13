Investigators release footage they believe shows suspect, requesting help identifying man

Investigators with Atlanta police have just released footage that shows a man who they believe is a suspect in a shooting that happened early morning Saturday morning at 91 Peachtree Street.

If you recognize this individual or have any information involving this case, investigators ask that you contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. You do not have to leave your name or any personally identifying information.

Investigators say leaving a tip that ultimately leads to the suspect's arrest and indictment could make you eligible for the reward of up to $2,000