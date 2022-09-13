Expand / Collapse search

Investigators release footage they believe shows suspect, requesting help identifying man

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Police believe this video shows an aggravated assault suspect in Woodruff Park

Do you recognize this man? Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a shooting that took place at 91 Peachtree Street. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

ATLANTA - Investigators with Atlanta police have just released footage that shows a man who they believe is a suspect in a shooting that happened early morning Saturday morning at 91 Peachtree Street.

If you recognize this individual or have any information involving this case, investigators ask that you contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. You do not have to leave your name or any personally identifying information. 

Investigators say leaving a tip that ultimately leads to the suspect's arrest and indictment could make you eligible for the reward of up to $2,000