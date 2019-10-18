Investigators believe they found remains of missing Haralson County woman

Authorities in Haralson County said they have located the remains of a missing 31-year-old woman.

Jessica Victoria Earl, also known as Jessica Jones King, was last seen June 8, 2018, at a home on Little Circle, just west of Tallapoosa.

Jeffery Seth Odom (Haralson County Sheriff's Office / Supplied)

In July 2018, deputies arrested Jeffery Seth Odom, who had been since with Earl. Earl and Odom were last seen together on June 8, 2018, exactly one month after they first met. Authorities said Odom has an extensive criminal history and had numerous warrants out for his arrest. Deputies also arrested a number of people for allegedly helping Odom elude deputies.

Investigators said a property owner along Mt. Zion Church Road in western Haralson County came across T-shirt and a tattered backpack. When they went through the backpack, investigators said they discovered the identification belonging to Jessica Victoria Earl.

Deputies performed several searching using specially trained K-9s. They located two areas of interest, but both had extremely overgrowth, so the decision was made to wait a few weeks for the brush to die off.

Thursday, a family member was showing the property owners where they found some animals’ skulls when they came across a human skull near the area the K-9s showed interest. State and local investigators worked into the night to secure the scene.

“Although we cannot say for sure it is Jessica Earl, we strongly believe that it will be her due to the fact the remains were found in a close proximity to her backpack,” states Sheriff Eddie Mixon. “This case has been worked constantly for 16 months by my department, we have followed leads, conducted searches and so much more because we wanted to find her for her family. Even though we have been criticized many times over, my investigators have given their all to this case and I stand by the work that was done. I ask that everyone keep the family in their prayers in the coming days and while the identification process is completed.”

Friday, agents with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office investigators combed the area to recover as many of the remains as possible. Those remains were sent to the GBI Crime Lab.

Earl’s family was notified about the find.

