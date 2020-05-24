I.C.E. detainee dies from COVID-19, sources say

A source confirms FOX 5, that a 34-year-old Guatemalan man who tested positive for COVID-19 died while in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The unidentified inmate had been arrested for DUI and was on probation.

When he arrived at the Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, he was either asymptomatic or tested negative for COVID-19, sources said.

As of Sunday, 25 ICE has detainees in custody within Georgia facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement.

Georgia has administered more than 450,000 COVID-19 tests with more than 1,800 deaths reported across the state, according to data released by the Department of Public Health.

As of 7 p.m. Sunday, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 since reporting began was more than 42,000. Officials say over 7,000 patients have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

A 17-year-old male in Fulton County with underlying conditions died from COVID-19, the GDPH confirmed Sunday.

Georgia's shelter in place order expired at 11:59 pm. April 30. Gov. Kemp announced he was extending the public health emergency to June 12, 2020.

Georgia Coronavirus Hotline: 844-442-2681 available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m

