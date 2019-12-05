I-985 closed at Friendship Road exit due to overturned tanker

article

A tanker carrying about 9,000 gallons of gasoline has overturned in Hall County.

It happened around 6 p.m. along Interstate 985 northbound at mile marker 9. Hall County firefighters said only about 20 gallons of gas were spilled before the leaks were contained.

The Georgia EPD has been notified of the situation.

No one was injured.

The gas will need to be offloaded onto another tanker before the rig can be uprighted.

Traffic northbound was being diverted off of I-985 at Exit 8, the Friendship Road exit.

