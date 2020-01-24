I-85 SB reopens after fatal wreck near Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road

Gwinnett County police are investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 85 southbound just south of the Lawrenceville-Suwanne Road exit.

Officers were called to the scene around 2 a.m. Friday morning and found two commercial trucks and two vehicles involved in the wreck.

Police said two people were killed in the accident. All southbound lanes were shut down after the wreck, but have since reopened. Major delays continue.

Investigators said the roadway will be closed for several hours while Gwinnett County police investigate the incident.

Alternative routes this morning include Satellite Boulevard, Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, and Buford Highway.