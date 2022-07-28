SB I-5 shut down in Downtown Seattle after vehicle with liquid oxygen catches fire, explodes

The southbound lanes of Interstate 5 shut down Thursday afternoon in Downtown Seattle after a vehicle with liquid oxygen tanks caught fire and began exploding.

All lanes were closed around 1:30 p.m. between Mercer and State Route 520. At around 2:30 p.m., the northbound lanes reopened. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

The Express Lanes also remained closed as of 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said there were liquid oxygen tanks on the vehicle which appeared to be exploding for at least 30 minutes. Firefighters eventually were able to use foam to knock down the fire.

Officials warned residents living near I-5 at Lakeview Blvd. E to close their windows and doors to avoid getting toxic smoke exposure from the fire.

The Washington State Patrol asked drivers to avoid the area as the backup was quickly growing.

It was unclear when southbound I-5 would reopen. Check our live traffic map here.

The Seattle Fire Department planned to give an update at 4:00 p.m. Watch FOX 13 News 4-7 p.m. for the latest.

This is a developing story and will be updated.