Looting and vandalism continues in Philadelphia following fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

Protests and looting continued for a second night in Philadelphia following the deadly police-involved shooting of Walter Wallace Jr.

The Philadelphia Police Department increased presence across the city Tuesday and several hundred members of the Pennsylvania National Guard are being deployed.

SKYFOX flew over the scene as protesters clashed with police in West Philadelphia, while dozens of people in Port Richmond were seen looting multiple stores, including a Walmart and Foot Locker amid the unrest.

Philadelphia police said a large crowd of around 1,000 people were seen looting in the area of Castor and Aramingo. They advised residents to avoid the area.

Police requested all residents in the 12, 16, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26th Districts remain indoors except when necessary on Tuesday night. These areas experienced widespread demonstrations that turned violent with looting.

At least one officer was injured and taken to the hospital during the chaos.

The Monday afternoon shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. happened on the 6100 block of Locust Street around 4 p.m. when officers were called to a home on the block for a man with a weapon.

“They were immediately met with a male who was carrying a knife. Several times they asked the male to drop the knife. They ordered him to drop the knife and he continued to follow them around several vehicles that are over there,” Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

Video on social media shows Wallace’s mother chasing after her son asking police not to shoot.

In the video, two officers are seen trying to get Wallace to drop the knife. As he walks around the car, he raises his hand. Both officers open fire, shooting at least 14 times.

Wallace was shot in the shoulder and chest. One of the officers then put him in a police vehicle and drove him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

During Monday’s unrest, police cars and dumpsters were set on fire as officers struggled to contain the crowds. More than a dozen officers, many with batons in hand, formed a line as they ran down 52nd Street, dispersing most of the crowd.

Thirty officers were injured, most of them from being struck by projectiles such as bricks and rocks, according to preliminary information from police. One officer was hospitalized in stable condition with a broken leg and other injuries after she was struck by a pickup truck, police said, while the other injured officers were treated and released.

