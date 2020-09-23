Human trafficking victims rescued, 18 arrested in Georgia prostitution bust

A prostitution sting in Coweta County has led to over a dozen people behind bars.

Officials tell FOX 5 that the bust is part of a larger effort to fight human trafficking in Georgia.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security say they focus on these sex crimes - arresting prostitutes, pimps, Johns, and also drug dealers - because it helps them identify victims of human trafficking.

The surveillance video the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office provided to FOX 5 does not include the victims of human trafficking.

In total, 18 people were arrested in this sting operation. Deputies say they also identified four victims of human trafficking during the operation who are said to have been forced to work in prostitution.

Investigators say they also arrested a man they say deals drugs to people working in the prostitution industry.

Since October of 2019, these stings by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office have led to the arrests of 71 people for a variety of crimes.

The sheriff’s office says victims of human trafficking are provided with a number of resources.

Investigators say some women are victims of human trafficking are reluctant to say anything to authorities, possibly because they are being threatened by someone.

They say that they give the same resources and information to all of the women, in case they need it later.

