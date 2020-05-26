How to watch the SpaceX DM-2 Dragon launch

article

For the first time in nearly nine years, astronauts are getting ready to blast into space from Kennedy Space Center. Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley will ride a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket into orbit in the first crewed test flight of the company’s Dragon capsule.

The mission will mark the first launch of a crew to orbit from KSC – or anywhere in America – since Atlantis closed out the space shuttle program in July of 2011.

That historic launch drew a lot of interest, both in-person and online, and this mission is expected to as well.

WHEN IS LAUNCH TIME?

The SpaceX DM-2 mission is scheduled to lift off from Launch Pad 39A at 4:33 p.m. local time on Wednesday, May 27.

The launch window is instantaneous, meaning if any technical issues pop up late in the countdown or if the weather is bad, there is no chance to recycle and try again later in the afternoon.

WHAT IS THE FORECAST?

It’s been a wet week on Florida’s Space Coast, and while the low-pressure system that soaked parts of the state has slowly moved away, Florida’s typical summertime thunderstorms have returned.

Advertisement

Meteorologists with the Space Force's 45th Space Wing predict a 60-percent chance that weather will allow a launch Wednesday. Their primary concerns are the rules prohibiting flight through rain or storm clouds.

Backup launch opportunities include Saturday, May 30 at 3:22 p.m. and Sunday, May 31 at 3 p.m., with only a slightly better forecast Saturday.

WILL I BE ABLE TO SEE THE LAUNCH FROM FLORIDA?

Crowds along Central Florida’s beaches and bridges are normally a common sight as launch time approaches, and that will likely be the case again. But NASA and SpaceX are encouraging tourists to sit this one out because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of the area’s traditional launch-viewing spots are closed, while others are operating at reduced capacity for social-distancing reasons.

Some rocket launches are visible from as far away as Orlando, the Tampa Bay area, and even South Florida. But the Falcon 9 rocket is much harder to spot than the space shuttle was.

The shuttle’s two solid rocket boosters burned with a brilliant flame and left a bright white trail of exhaust, easily visible for miles. And while the aptly-named Falcon 9 booster does have nine engines, they don’t produce flames as bright as the shuttle. And as liquid-fueled engines, they leave almost no exhaust plume in the sky.

A Falcon 9 in flight does not leave a noticable exhaust plume. (FOX 13 file photo)

RELATED: Cleared for historic launch, SpaceX likely to win out-of-this-world ‘capture the flag’ race

Local weather, of course, also plays a major role in how easy it is to spot a rapidly climbing rocket. Florida’s typical summertime haze and storms could be a factor from almost anywhere.

Fans of SpaceX’s sonic-boom-producing seaside booster landings will be disappointed. The Falcon 9’s first stage will be returning to the drone ship out in the Atlantic, rather than Landing Zone 1.

HOW TO WATCH ONLINE

Given all of that, the best way to watch the DM-2 launch will likely be online. NASA and SpaceX will each have their own separate launch coverage feeds going.

NASA TV has been covering missions for decades, using the agency’s public information officers, experts, and sometimes former astronauts. Their coverage will also be available on the NASA TV channel, which is available on some cable carriers.

NASA’s coverage is scheduled to start at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday.

LINK: www.nasa.com/NASATV

SpaceX’s flashy live coverage, usually hosted by company engineers, is often highly produced and has drawn large numbers of followers during past missions. One of the company’s more memorable moments was when the protective fairing dropped away from the first Falcon Heavy launch, revealing a space-suited mannequin in Elon Muck’s red Tesla roadster as David Bowie’s ‘Starman’ blared.

SpaceX says their streaming coverage will begin about four hours prior to launch.

LINK: www.SpaceX.com

RELATED: Who are the astronauts that will embark on the first manned mission into space in nearly 10 years?