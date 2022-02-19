Homeless man steals fire engine, crashes while trying to take it on a joyride, officials say

article

Officials said a homeless man stole a fire engine and tried to take it on joyride through a northwest Atlanta neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Atlanta Fire Rescue Department said the man took what is called a paramedic engine while emergency crew were responding to a call in the area.

Officials said the man tried to drive the fire engine through the English Avenue neighborhood, but just before 4:20 p.m., ended up crashing into a parked car in the 700 block of Neal Street near Griffin Street.

Firefighters said the accident was minor and there were no injuries. There was minimal damage to the fire department’s vehicle.

Officials said after the crash, the man got out of the vehicle and walked westbound on Neal Street.

The Atlanta Police Department is investigating the crash and the theft. Police spent the afternoon searching the area for the suspect.

No arrests have been made.

This story is breaking. Check back for details, photos, and videos. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____