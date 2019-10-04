Hitting all the bases at The Battery Atlanta

It’s a really good day at SunTrust Park, as the Good Day Atlanta crew takes over in support of our hometown team. But we couldn’t let Buck and Natalie have all the fun, right?

The Good Day feature team had to round all the bases at The Battery Atlanta, checking out some of the activities (and the food, of course) available to visiting fans. First up – a breakfast of champions at Goldbergs Fine Foods, the famed Atlanta deli & restaurant which serves up everything from bagels and omelets to fish platters. Next, a workout for the brain at The Escape Game Atlanta, which features five “rooms” (but here’s a spoiler – the adventures generally encompass several rooms!) from which you’ve got one very stressful hour to escape.

Of course, these locations offer just a fraction of the fun and games available at The Battery Atlanta. For a full list of shops, restaurants, and things to do – click over the The Battery’s website here!