Hiker goes missing along Appalachian Trail in north Georgia

Local and state authorities are searching for a missing hiker in Dawson County.

Eddie Noonkester began a thru-hike of the Appalachian Trail Friday. According to Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services, Noonkester has since become disoriented and may be suffering from a medical emergency.

Missing hiker Eddie Noonkester (Source; Dawson County Fire and Emergency Services).

Officials say Noonkester is on or near the Appalachian Trail approahc trail somwhere in Dawson County. They say it is possible that he has wandered off the trail and surrounding National Forest or Park property.

Anyone who comes across someone matching his description is urged to call 911.