Watch RocketLab's rocket launch from NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated 6:14PM
Virginia
FOX 5 DC

The first launch of an Electron rocket out of the USA took place out of NASA's Wallops Island, Virginia facility at about 6pm ET on January 24th. The launch was originally scheduled for Monday night but was canceled due to weather.

First launch of Electron rocket out of NASA's Wallops Island, VA Facility

Rocket Lab debut launch from NASA's Wallops Island, Virginia Facility. This is the moment in which the The first launch of an Electron rocket out of the USA, HawkEye 360. Courtesy Rocket Lab's YouTube Stream.

FOX 5 DC is simulcasting the stream provided by RocketLab at FOX5DC.com/LIVE and below; as well as in our mobile app. The launch is not slated to be aired on NASA-TV. FOX 5 DC will also send a photographer to our roof to capture the view from Bethesda given that most of the D.C region will be able to see the rocket 60 to 90 seconds after launch.

NASA prepares for Virginia rocket launch

People along the East Coast are in for a show on Monday evening, as a rocket launch happening at Wallops Island, Virginia will be visible to much of the coast. FOX 5's David Kaplan explains how you can see the launch.

Electron is a rocket type made by New Zealand-based Rocket Lab. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket lifted off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island. The mission, named "Virginia is for Launch Lovers," will deploy radio frequency monitoring satellites for HawkEye 360, NASA said.

You can view the full launch video via RocketLab's website or RocketLab's YouTube channel