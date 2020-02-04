Expand / Collapse search

Henry County police searching for critical missing children

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Police in Henry County are searching for a brother and sister who are considered critical missing juveniles.

Nathan and Kensley Boatwright were last seen around 7 p.m. on Tuesday along Vincent Avenue in Stockbridge.

Nathan is described as being 11 years old, 5-feet-11-inches tall, weighing about 115 pounds, with blue eyes and red hair.

Kensley is described as being 9 years old, 4-feet tall, weighing about 80 pounds, with brown eyes, and brown hair.

Anyone who sees them is asked to call 911 immediately.

