Henry County police searching for 12-year-old considered 'critical missing person'

Police in Henry County are searching for a 12-year-old girl who officers consider a critical missing person.

Haileigh Marie McNeil (Henry County Police Department)

Haileigh Marie McNeil was last seen Christmas Day somewhere between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. at her Stockbridge home, police said. She is considered by police to be a runaway.

McNeil is described by police as being 5-feet-3-inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds, with brown eyes, and long braided black hair. She was last seen wearing black and white jogger pants, a green/blue shirt, and a blue Adidas jacket.

Haileigh Marie McNeil (Henry County Police Department)

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.