Heat index forecasted to pass 100 in Georgia

The week got off to a warm start, and that trend isn't likely to change this week.

The heat and humidity could make afternoons in Georgia feel excess of 100 degrees.

Most days, a chance of rain my offer a slight relief and cool down, but sustained rain appears unlikely.

On Monday afternoon, the temperature is forecasted to be 94 degrees, a couple degrees shy of a record of 98 degrees in 1958. The heat index makes it feel more like 103 degrees outside.

Heat advisories could be in effect on Tuesday. Numerous storms could temporarily bring a few areas out of the 90s on Tuesday, but the 90-degree heat will return between storms.

Some areas of the state will rival records on Tuesday and Thursday. The hottested days may be Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures drop closer to 90 degrees on Friday.