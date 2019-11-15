Health officials confirms three additional measles cases in Cobb County

Georgia reported three additional measles cases in metro Atlanta on Friday, adding to the state's seventh reported case from November 9.

Officials confirmed at least two of the people with measles are unvaccinated.

The Department of Public Health performed tests on a potential additional case, but results came back negative.

Others may have been exposed to measles from October 30 through November 13.

These new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases in Georgia to 11 for the year.

.The CDC recommends everyone over a year old should get the vaccine, except for people who had the disease as children. Those who have had measles are immune.

The vaccine, which became available in the 1960s, is considered safe and highly effective - paving the way for measles to be declared all but eliminated in the U.S. in 2000. But it has had a resurgence several times, including 667 cases in 2014.