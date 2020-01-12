Have you seen her? Police searching for missing Hapeville woman with Alzheimer's

Police in Georgia need your help finding a missing elderly woman who hasn't been seen since early Sunday morning.

Lucille Williams has been missing since 1 a.m. on Sunday.

The Hapeville Police Department issued a Mattie's Call for 80-year-old Lucille Williams on Sunday. According to police, Williams suffers from Alzheimer's.

The missing woman was last seen on the 400 block of Birch Street at around 1 a.m.

Police described Williams as about 5-feet-2-inches tall with a weight of 80 pounds. She has brown eyes and a short white afro.

Williams was last seen wearing a light green long-sleeved shirt, a gray jacket with pink and white accents, black pants with a white stripe down the legs, and slip-resistant socks. She may also have a blue scarf on her head.

If you have any information that could help, please call Hapeville police at 404-768-7171.