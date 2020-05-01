Gwinnett Police search for missing man

Gwinnett police are seeking the public's help in their search for a 39-year-old man who went missing after a potential domestic dispute on April 29.

Family members reported, David Anthony Minter, as missing after failing to get in contact with him since Wednesday. He was last seen at his home on Vallecito Court in Lawrenceville.

Investigators described Minter as a male around 5 feet and 6 inches in height, weighing around 135 pounds. He also has tattoos on both arms and is known He wears glasses.

David Anthony Minter

Minter may be driving a 2004 silver Acura RL with Georgia tag DZL766 displayed on it.

Anyone with information on Minter's whereabouts should contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward.