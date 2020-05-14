Gwinnett Police search for father and 4-year-old daughter

Gwinnett County police are seeking the public's assistance as they continue to search for a possibly medically fragile father and his 4-year-old daughter.

According to investigators, 46-year-old William Smith and his daughter, Brooklyn, were reported by missing by William's wife around 2 p.m. on Thursday.

The family lives on Mistletoe Lane in unincorporated Snellville, when William's wife returned home she was unable to find William or Brooklyn.

William’s black 2003 Toyota Tundra is also missing. The vehicle may have the license plate number PZN6234 or ADK9226.

Police described William as a white male, bald, with a thin build. He is believed to be disoriented.

William Smith (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Brooklyn is a petite 4-year old girl with strawberry blonde hair, according to authorities.

Brooklyn Smith (Gwinnett County Police Department)

Anyone with information on William and Brooklyn's whereabouts is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.