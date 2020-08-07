Gwinnett police investigating shooting inside manufacturing business, suspect at large

Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon that was first reported as a "significant shooting incident" and a possible active shooter situation.

Authorities advised that the incident happened in the area of McGinnis Ferry Rd and Satellite Blvd, inside a manufacturing business.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the area and found a very active scene with multiple officers on the ground.

The intersection was blocked off as investigators worked the area.

After further investigation, Gwinnett police said the incident shooting was "an isolated incident" with one victim. The extent of their injuries was not made available.

Police said they are actively searching for a suspect, who they describe as approximately 6 feet tall, believed to be male, unknown race, wearing a long loose pink shirt, and a white balaclava style face covering.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.