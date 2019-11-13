Gwinnett Police: 2 shot, 1 dead in apparent road rage

article

Gwinnett County Police say a road rage incident ended in gunfire and two people shot, leaving one man dead.

Officers were called to a report of a person shot on Indian Trail Lilburn Roard around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night. When police arrived they discovered a car with five men inside and two of them had been shot. The victims were transported to a local hospital where one of them died.

Detectives were able to determine that some sort of altercation began on northbound I-85, the victims exited the highway onto Indian Trail Lilburn Road and between Dickens Road an unknown number of shots were fired. Police say the two men shot were in the back seat.

The victims ended up stopping in the 700 block of Indian Trail Lilburn Road. No description has been released of the suspect vehicle.

If anyone has any information about this case, call Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). You can also reach out to www.stopcrimeATL.com

