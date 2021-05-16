Gwinnett eye clinic provides free exams, glasses

article

Some Gwinnett eye doctors are starting up their new business in a charitable way.

First Class Eye Care, a practice in Duluth, in partnership with Boy with a Ball provides free eye exams and glasses to kids in the Norcross area, Dr. Adam Young said.

"Love Your City exists in every part of a community!" a post on Boy with a Ball's Instagram feed says. "We are so grateful for their generosity as marketplace leaders who want to make a difference in their city!"

"Love Your City" is an initiative started by Boy with a Ball that tries to attack poverty in neighborhoods by empowering partners to build relationships with their communities.

Dr. Adam Young is an optometrist at the minority-owned First Class Eye Care. Young is a Stone Mountain, Georgia, native and graduate of the University of Georgia and Southern College of Optometry.

His partner is Christina Phan, a transplant from Chantilly, Virginia.

