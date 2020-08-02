Gwinnett County police investigate double shooting

Gwinnett County police are investigating after two people were shot Sunday night.

(Gwinnett County Police Department)

The shooting happened in the 700 blocks of Beaver Ruin Road in Lilburn near the La Fiesta at Beaver Ruin, according to investigators.

Both victims were taken to Northside Gwinnett Hospital, with what was described as serious injuries.

Details about the victim's ages were not immediately made available.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

