Gwinnett County Police identify third suspect in robbery-murder

Gwinnett County Police released a photograph Friday of a third suspect wanted for the robbery and murder of a man near Loganville.

Detectives have obtained warrants against 15-year-old Abraham Quintanar of Loganville as an adult on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit robbery, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Police consider Quintanar armed and dangerous, and believe he has affiliations with local gangs.

Detectives say Quintanar knows they are looking for him and is actively evading arrest.

Earlier Friday, police announced the arrests of 20-year-old Miguel Gonzalez of Loganville and 17-year-old Sebastian Resendiz-Garcia of Loganville in the case.

Police allege the three are responsible for the Monday night shooting death of a man in the 3200 Wrenwood Court near Loganville.

When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old Marcus Gilead of Loganville in a vehicle with at least one gunshot wound.

Medics rushed Gilead to a local hospital where he died.

Investigators arrested Resendiz-Garcia on Wednesday and Gonzalez on Thursday.

Gwinnett County detectives request anyone with information on the whereabouts of Quintanar to contact them immediately.