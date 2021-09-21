Gwinnett County holds first Citizens Advisory Board meeting

article

Gwinnett County's top cop says his department is on board with a new police Citizens Advisory Board.

The board's first meeting took place Tuesday evening at the Gwinnett County Justice and Administration Center Auditorium.

Gwinnett County Police Chief James McClure will lead the board.

He said it will give residents the chance to voice their opinion on issues in their communities.

"We feel like the Gwinnett County Police Department, we do things the right way, we care about our citizens, we care about our community, and I’m honored to lead these men and women, and I promise you they’re some of most professional law enforcement folks in the country. That includes our non-sworn personnel, I might add. Does that mean that we’re perfect? No, it doesn’t. The beauty of having the community advisory board is to take these ideas from our citizens and try to become more perfect," Chief McClure told the meeting.

Chief McClure said the new police citizens advisory board will also give residents a chance to share their recommendations for any changes they would like to see made to public safety.

