Gwinnett County gas stations evacuated after fuel tanker overturns

Firefighters have evacuated two gas stations after a gasoline tanker overturned in Gwinnett County Tuesday morning.

Officials say the tanker, which overturned on Braselton Highway and Hamilton Mill Road, has an active fuel leak.

As a precaution, the Quik-Trip and B/P Station in the area have been evacuated.

Crews have established a 500-foot hot zone perimeter around the tanker, are monitoring the area's gas readings and air quality, and are now working to determine how much fuel entered a nearby storm drain.

According to Gwinnett County Fire, Hazmat crews are on the scene trying to stop the leak and prevent more runoff. The Georgia Department of Water Resources and Environmental Protection Agency have also been contacted.

Officials say this will be an "extended operation."

Authorities have not said what led up to the leak but did say the driver of the tanker was treated at the scene by paramedics for minor complaints.

At this time, Hamilton Mill Road is shut down while crews deal with the leak.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and look for alternate routes for their commute.

