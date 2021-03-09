Expand / Collapse search
Gwinnett-based company's shares plummet

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team and AP Automated Insights
Published 
News
Associated Press

SUWANEE, Ga. (AP) - Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (STRR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $456,000 in its fourth quarter.

The Suwanee-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to 34 cents per share.

The diagnostic services and imaging company posted revenue of $23.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $6.5 million, or $1.76 per share. Revenue was reported as $78.2 million.

The company’s shares closed at $2.72. A year ago, they were trading at $6.84.

The Company is a diversified holding company with three divisions: Digirad Health, Star Building & Construction, and Star Real Estate & Investments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

