Gunman wounds man, young boy at NJ high school football game
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. - A gunman opened fire at a New Jersey high school football game, wounding two people.
The shooting occurred Friday night at Pleasantville High School during a playoff game against Camden High School, touching off "mayhem" as fans and players frantically ran for cover.
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner says one of those wounded was a young boy, who was airlifted to a children's hospital in Philadelphia "with some serious injuries." A witness said the boy suffered a gunshot wound to the neck.
SkyFOX flew over the scene after gunshots rang out at a high school football game.
Police recovered a firearm from the scene, FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson reported.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Advertisement
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
___
The Associated Press contributed to this report.