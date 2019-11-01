GSU student housing flooded after burst pipe

article

Some Georgia State University students are waking up to water problems at their housing complex.

Firefighters responded to Piedmont Avenue at John Wesley Dobbs Avenue after a 9-and-a-half-inch pipe burst. It happened after 4:20 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses told FOX 5 it began as an argument between two girls. One resident said they heard the girls were in a fight when one of them allegedly ripped a washer unit off of the wall.

"Inside is flooded," one resident told FOX 5. "You can't take the elevator. The walls look like they are peeling."

Officials said the broken pipe has affected nine floors. Our cameras were there as water poured from the building and some of the students stood outside in the cold.

Two girls in Halloween costumes were seen being escorted out of the building. We're told two people are now in police custody.