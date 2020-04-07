Expand / Collapse search

GSP Trooper-involved shooting investigation

By
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta

Norcross, GA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is at the scene of a State Patrol trooper shooting.  The shots rang out early Tuesday morning behind a warehouse where Oakbrook Parkway dead-ends in Gwinnett County. 

A GBI investigator tells FOX5 shots were fired at the end of a chase involving a suspected stolen truck and a trooper.   The chase ended behind the warehouse and the suspect was wounded during a short foot chase at that location.   The suspect was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, the trooper was not injured.  Evidence markers surround a Georgia State Patrol  SUV and a white pick-up truck.

Stay tuned to Good Day Atlanta and FOX5 for more on this breaking news.