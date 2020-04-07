GSP trooper involved in shooting in Gwinnett County

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving a Georgia State Patrol trooper.

The shots rang out early Tuesday morning behind a warehouse where Oakbrook Parkway dead-ends in Gwinnett County.

A GBI investigator told FOX 5 shots were fired at the end of a chase involving a suspected stolen truck and a trooper. The chase ended behind the warehouse and the suspect was wounded during a short foot chase at that location.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, the trooper was not injured.

Evidence markers surrounded a Georgia State Patrol SUV and a white pick-up truck early Tuesday morning.