Expand / Collapse search

GSP trooper involved in shooting in Gwinnett County

By
Published 
News
FOX 5 Atlanta

Trooper involved shooting

The GBI is investigating a shooting involving a GSP trooper.

Norcross, GA - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a shooting involving a Georgia State Patrol trooper.

The shots rang out early Tuesday morning behind a warehouse where Oakbrook Parkway dead-ends in Gwinnett County. 

A GBI investigator told FOX 5 shots were fired at the end of a chase involving a suspected stolen truck and a trooper.  The chase ended behind the warehouse and the suspect was wounded during a short foot chase at that location.   

The suspect was taken to a local hospital in stable condition, the trooper was not injured. 

Evidence markers surrounded a Georgia State Patrol  SUV and a white pick-up truck early Tuesday morning.