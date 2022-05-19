Expand / Collapse search

Drive-by-shooting suspects captured on video, Griffin police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Griffin
Police released Ring video in hopes that someone will recognize the vehicle involved in a drive-by shooting that narrowly missed a 78-year-old woman.

GRIFFIN, Ga. - Griffin police are searching for drive-by shooting suspects after a Ring camera captured the moments that unveiled.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday.

Two women were in the home where police say a bullet missed a 78-year-old woman by inches. 

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Investigator Powell at (770) 229-6450 or email rpowell@cityofgriffin.com.