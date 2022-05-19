Drive-by-shooting suspects captured on video, Griffin police say

Griffin police are searching for drive-by shooting suspects after a Ring camera captured the moments that unveiled.

Police say the incident happened at approximately 1 a.m. on Monday.

Two women were in the home where police say a bullet missed a 78-year-old woman by inches.

No injuries were reported.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Investigator Powell at (770) 229-6450 or email rpowell@cityofgriffin.com.