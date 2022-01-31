Ahmaud Arbery killing: Greg and Travis McMichael reach federal plea deal

article

The father and son convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery have reached a plea deal for federal hate crime charges stemming from the 2020 murder. Greg and Travis McMichael are due in court Monday morning when the details of the agreement will be announced.

Jury selection for the federal hate crime case was supposed to begin next Monday. The McMichaels and their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, are all accused of violating Arbery's civil rights when he was chased, trapped, and gunned down while running on a Glynn County road.

Earlier in January, the McMichaels and Bryan were sentenced to life in prison. The McMichaels without parole, Bryan with it. All three were found guilty of murder last November after the jury didn't buy their citizen arrest defense.

Attorney Lee Merritt, who represents Arbery's mother, says the new plea deal will allow the McMichaels to serve the first 30 years of the term in federal prison, rather than a state one. Merritt says both of Arbery's parents are in his words "vehemently" opposed to the deal and are devastated the family's wishes are being ignored.

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper Jones, issued a statement saying the Department of Justice went "behind my back to offer the men who murdered my soma deal to make their time in prison easier." She went on to say that she has been "completely betrayed" by DOJ lawyers. Cooper plans on being in court to let the judge know that she opposed the plea agreement.

At this time there is no word of any possible agreement involving Bryan and federal prosecutors.

