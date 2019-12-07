Grady Memorial Hospital on 'total diversion' until Wednesday due to pipe burst

Hundreds of patients had to be relocated from Grady Memorial Hospital on Saturday after a water pipe burst. The leak also has caused power outages in the hospital.

The pipe was located on the sixth floor. Officials with Grady said the pipe split, causing flooding in some patient’s areas. This caused the hospital to stop accepting new patients, not allowing visitors, and some patients were even evacuated.

“Patient safety is our number one priority so at this time we are limiting visitors in order to allow us to focus on fixing the water pipe issue and making affected patient rooms usable again,” Grady officials said in a statement.

About 150 of the 700 patients at the hospital had to be transferred to other facilities.

“As the area’s regional coordinating hospital, Grady’s relationship with other health systems will make the transfer process seamless and we appreciate our healthcare partners’ willingness to assist and provide the outstanding care our patients deserve,” a Grady spokesperson wrote in a statement sent to FOX 5 News.

Grady remained on “total diversion,” meaning new patients were being sent to other hospitals.

Officials estimate repairs will take until Wednesday, but that target might change as repairs continue.